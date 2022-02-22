Sherri Shepherd's Show Is Officially Taking Over Wendy Williams' Time Slot -- Here's What The Network Says!

We knew this was coming, and now, it’s official.

Sherri Shepherd, who had recently been named the permanent guest host of The Wendy Williams Show while the daytime TV show’s namesake continues to recover from serious health issues, is now officially replacing Wendy Williams on air.

Of course, insiders first revealed that replacement information late on Sunday, but now, it’s real. On Tuesday morning, network execs officially announced that the 54-year-old Shepherd will helm her own new show, called SHERRI, in Wendy’s old time slot.

Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, the co-presidents of the show’s production company Debmar-Mercury, revealed their decision to promote Shepherd to her new role, explaining in a statement (below):

“Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on FOX’s Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy. Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live ‘Hot Topics’ segment, her creativity and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise.”

Ever concerned about Wendy, the TV execs shared their well-wishes for the 57-year-old now-former daytime TV talk show host, too.

In the second half of their statement, the co-presidents said:

“This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at FOX. We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities. Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

We all certainly feel the same way about that. Shepherd shared her own statement of gratitude about the talk show news, as well. Also on Tuesday morning, the actress and alum of The View revealed her emotions in being elevated to this position:

“OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall. I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey.”

Wow!

Sherri also took to Twitter to preview the big news with a teaser about the day’s forthcoming new episode of Wendy’s show:

TODAY: I wouldn’t miss the @WendyWilliams show if I were you! And that’s all I’m going to say right now! Check local listings and be sure to TUNE IN! #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/7C7xRi7lPH — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) February 22, 2022

Like we noted, Sherri’s show will inherit the time slot of Wendy’s long-running program. Shepherd is officially an executive producer of the new show in addition to fulfilling hosting duties. Jawn Murray will also executive produce alongside Sherri, with David Perler serving as the showrunner and third executive producer.

Obviously, this is a major move in the daytime TV talk world, now being made officially official. What do U think about the decision to elevate Sherri to her own show, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts on this news down in the comments (below)…

