Wendy Williams' Former Rep Questions If Dementia & Aphasia Diagnoses Are True?!

Is there more to Wendy Williams’ diagnosis than we’re being led to believe?!

As we’ve been following, the fan favorite TV host’s team revealed last week that she’s sadly been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. At the time, her team assured fans she is “receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed” — but it sounds like her former lawyer LaShawn Thomas has questions.

On Saturday, the Miami Entertainment Law Group attorney took to Instagram with a video of Wendy laying in bed while talking to her son Kevin Hunter Jr. — BEFORE she was placed in a guardianship in 2022. LaShawn wrote:

“While Wendy was in Miami with her son, I would often witness candid moments of their Mother and Son dynamic. I could tell that he loves his mother so much, and as you can see, the feeling was mutual. You can clearly see the difference between Wendy’s well-being during her time here in Florida with her son caring for her and her lack thereof in New York under this ‘guardianship.’”

In the video, Wendy talked about going to the gym and joked with her son.

The lawyer continued:

“These Wendys are not the same. How did her health deteriorate so quickly, and why isn’t her only child allowed to be by her side. She wasn’t like that when he cared for her. ASK THE HARD QUESTIONS! I took this video literally 2 weeks before Wendy was court ordered to return to New York to respond to a Guardianship Petition filed by her BANK…let that sink in.”

She concluded:

“If Wendy’s diagnosis is true, now more than ever, her son should be allowed that same grace. He deserves it … and most importantly, Wendy deserves it.”

