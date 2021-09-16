Wendy Williams Reportedly Rushed To NYC Hospital For 'Psychiatric Services' Amid COVID Battle

A woman “matching Wendy Williams‘ description” was allegedly taken to a New York City-area hospital on Wednesday, following a 9-1-1 call about someone in distress.

The call, according to a report in The Sun, came from an unidentified person who said that a 57-year-old woman needed the assistance of “psychiatric services.”

Related: Late TikTok Star’s Mom Blasts Wendy Williams For ‘Disrespectful’ TV Segment

Now, the New York Police Department has confirmed that officers were indeed called to a luxury high-rise in the city at about 8:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning to assist in that regard. Though the police refused to confirm the person’s identity, they released a statement about the incident, explaining the woman in question was non-violent and needed assistance:

“There was a call for a 57-year-old non-violent female who needed psychiatric services at that address on Wednesday morning. They were transported to the hospital.”

Oh, no…

This follows a prior announcement released on the Wendy Williams Show‘s official Instagram account revealing that the star was postponing her upcoming TV season premiere.

On Wednesday morning, hours before this reported “psychiatric services” visit was ever made public, it was revealed in the announcement that Williams was evidently suffering from “a breakthrough case of COVID-19.” That reported health issue required the production to shut down while she quarantined and recovered ahead of a new premiere date in early October (below):

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

And that announcement was actually a second recent revelation following what had been the star’s step back from earlier promotional events.

Related: Wendy Williams Does A COMPLETE 180 On Her Britney Spears Conservatorship Take

Last week, the show publicly announced that due to “ongoing health issues and further evaluations,” the famed host would be altering her schedule:

“[Wendy] will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

It’s unknown if that initial announcement had anything to do with a breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis like the newer revelation on Wednesday morning.

Whatever may or may not be going on, we wish Wendy good physical and mental health as she returns to the daytime TV world for her upcoming 13th season on air.

[Image via The Wendy Williams Show/YouTube]