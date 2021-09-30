wendy williams : postpones show again due to ongoing medical issues

Sounds like Wendy Williams is still unwell.

As we previously reported, the TV personality’s show was supposed to return on September 20, but the premiere was pushed back after she revealed a breakthrough COVID diagnosis. Amid the coronavirus news, other concerning reports emerged how Wendy had required psychiatric services and that she was suffering from a drinking problem.

On Thursday, The Wendy Williams Show announced another delay of the series via Instagram. They shared:

“Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4. She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work. We plan to return with new shows on Oct. 18. Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues.”

Fans were definitely concerned after the New York Police Department confirmed that they responded to a call about “a 57-year-old non-violent female who needed psychiatric services” earlier this month. Later, a source for The Sun claimed the talk show host was “in need of serious help and was drinking every day,” even while filming the daytime series. The insider revealed:

“Wendy drinks every day and the only time she was sober was when she was at the sober house. Her staffers are worried but no one is ever going to speak up because they don’t want to lose their jobs. She’s an alcoholic. A bad one. She doesn’t need a talk show, she needs help.”

Just one day before this additional postponement, a source for Page Six dished to the outlet about what the October 4 return would look like. They claimed the premiere would have no guests, explaining:

“It will be a full hour of her and ‘Hot Topics,’ which she usually does on a Monday show, but this time it will be even juicier… There’s a lot to talk about, and she knows everyone will be watching.”

Wendy has been open with her audience about her struggles with addiction and even about her time living in a sober house, so perhaps she planned to address her current condition on television. We’ll have to wait and see if that remains the plan for the newly-delayed premiere.

Despite the continued postponement that was announced shortly after, the Page Six source claimed “she’s doing better and she’s excited,” adding:

“Right now the focus is her in that purple chair, getting back to what she does best. That’s what it’s all about.”

We’re looking forward to seeing Wendy in her purple chair again soon. Wishing her all the best in her health battle.

