What's Going On With Scooter Braun? | Perez Hilton

New Patreon EXCLUSIVE podcast episode is out! Everybody is dropping music manager Scooter Braun and this “story” is very confusing! This and much more on our latest show! CLICK HERE to listen to the newest episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker in full at Patreon.com/PerezHilton

Aug 24, 2023 16:33pm PDT

