Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Morgan Wade After Deleted IG Pics!

Is there bad blood between Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is giving fans an answer to the big question on their minds!

This week, fans speculated the friends/rumored lovers had a falling out when Morgan suddenly wiped all of her pictures on Instagram — leaving only posts promoting her upcoming concerts. Yes, she even removed the ones with Kyle! The pair notably followed each other on the ‘gram. However, social media users were still convinced something happened between them, and that they were friends no longer. So where do they really stand?

Related: Kyle Richards Questions Whether She & Mauricio Will ‘End Up Together’!

The 55-year-old reality star insisted all is “good” with the 29-year-old country music artist despite her recent social media moves! She told the paparazzi in a video obtained by Page Six:

“She’s got new [music] coming out. It’s very common for artists to do that. That didn’t mean anything. Yeah, we’re all good.”

It is a common marketing strategy for singers to remove all of their posts from social media and signal to fans that they have a new project coming out! Before Kyle addressed their friendship status, sources for TMZ shared that Morgan only cleared out her Instagram since she is preparing to drop new music. But now, fans got the confirmation they needed from Kyle herself that everything is seemingly fine between her and Morgan!

The Wilder Days artist hasn’t spoken out about the drama yet. Would she say she and Kyle are “good,” too? Hmm. Reactions to what the Bravo personality said about their friendship status, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Rolling Stone/Bravo/YouTube]