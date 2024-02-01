Kyle Richards Questions Whether She & Mauricio Umansky Will ‘End Up Together’ In Visceral RHOBH Preview!

Kyle Richards appears to be ready to give husband Mauricio Umansky an ultimatum in the upcoming episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! Things need to change in their marriage or it’s over between them!

In a preview for the show, the 55-year-old reality star appears to be stressed about the future of her marriage to Mauricio as he spends more time working on his rapidly expanding real estate business rather than trying to fix their relationship. After the 53-year-old tells Kyle he’s going to “two second showings,” she becomes very upset over his lack of free time. She is even seen venting to her friend and co-star Dorit Kemsley about their marriage woes and his busy work schedule, saying:

“He has to say yes to more things because the Agency is expanding so much. So I’m like, if we’re having an issue why can’t you give that energy that you give to the company?”

Oof. And Kyle didn’t mince her words from there. She made it crystal clear that if Mauricio doesn’t start putting in more effort to work on their marriage and spend time together, then they won’t stay together:

“If there’s no effort, we’re not going to end up together.”

Whoa!

Mauricio probably didn’t shape up back then because we know he and Kyle are separated now, of course. The pair still live under the same roof but stay in different bedrooms while they figure out their next steps. While the Bravolebrity insisted they haven’t talked about divorce yet, the writing seems to be on the wall at this point! She even figured out a very specific and careful plan on how they would divide up their assets, money, and property should they make their breakup official! That sounds like they could be close to filing for divorce…

Reactions to this teaser?? Let us know in the comments…

