Jenelle Evans Slams Fans Individually In Her Comments As She Continues Defending Creepy Husband!

Jenelle Evans is continuing to stick by David Eason’s side amid these latest child abuse allegations.

As we’ve reported, her 14-year-old son Jace Evans made headlines over the past few weeks, running away from his home in North Carolina three times. By the third runaway incident last week, Child Protective Services stepped in and took the teenager into their custody in order to investigate the parents for child neglect. And what they’ve learned about what’s going on is horrific. A police report stated that Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, told law enforcement her grandson escaped the family’s home and went into “hiding” after being physically assaulted by David. OMG. When police talked to the teen about the attack, TMZ reported that Jace had “visible marks on his neck and arm.”

Related: Barbara Evans Claims Jenelle Took Jace Off ADHD Meds

The Teen Mom 2 star’s husband has since fired back on the child abuse claims, slamming “sick” people who have “spread lies on the internet.” But this is not the first time we’ve heard about problematic and scary behavior from David. Teen Mom fans all know he has a long history of horrific accusations against him.

Jenelle previously accused David of physically attacking her and breaking her collarbone. However, she later backtracked, claimed it was a misunderstanding, and refused to press charges. Then there was the infamous accusation of him fatally shooting their family dog when it once snapped at their daughter Ensley. And he openly threatened law enforcement with a machine gun on social media. Oh, and the Teen Mom crew allegedly was too scared to even go to their house! So as we said, David has a laundry list of violent incidents in his past.

Despite his controversies, Jenelle continuously defends David — and she’s not stopping now. Jenelle took to TikTok to individually reply to fans’ reactions to the abuse allegations and slam any negative comments about her husband. She told one person who was scared for her kids’ safety:

“Then bye! (David) loves my son as his own no matter what any of you think. You’re basing this all on my mom’s words .. think about that.”

Someone else pointed out that just because Jenelle posts “cute, happy pictures” of their family online, David still allegedly could be harming Jace in reality. This comment resulted in Jenelle firing back:

“How do you know what is actually factual? You don’t, you’re gullible AF.”

Oof. And Jenelle continued to lash out at her fans, even bashing them for posting their kids online! When another social media user told her to “put the babies first,” she hit back, saying:

“You need to put your baby first. Stop posting a baby to TikTok for predators to watch.”

A different person noted that she is “always caring about a guy before your kids,” to which Jenelle replied:

“Always posting your babies onto your TikTok for predators to save the video and replay.”

Yeesh…

We guess she eventually became fed up of replying to everyone’s criticism one by one because she ended up making a video on TikTok to slam her fans en masse for being “gullible.” She said:

“You have no idea what you’re commenting on. You don’t know about any details of the situation. Yet all you guys wanna sit here and continuously harass all my accounts. My son was never taken from my custody. My son is still in my custody. I still have primary custody. I don’t know where these rumors are circulating or coming from, but until there’s actual, solid documentation attached to these articles, I would not believe anything that they say.”

The former reality star went on to say it’s ultimately “no one’s business” what’s going on with her family right now. Hmm. Considering she’s only famous because of her family drama, i.e. being a “Teen Mom” we’d say it kinda is. Certainly if she’s still making money off her celebrity anyway. In any case, it’s CPS business now… You can see the entire clip (below):

Someone should have told Jenelle to stay off the internet during this time because this is not how you handle a situation like this at all. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube, Jenelle Evans/TikTok]