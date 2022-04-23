Will Smith Seen For The First Time Following Oscars Slap Controversy!

Is Will Smith ready to put the infamous slap behind him? It seems so…

As you may know, the 53-year-old actor kept a low profile ever since he hit Chris Rock across the face at the Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. And now, it seems Will is ready to start making an appearance out in public more as he was spotted for the first time since the incident over the weekend.

According to Entertainment Tonight, he arrived on Saturday at a private airfield in Mumbai. While it is not clear why the Aladdin star was in India, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled at the crowd. In a video obtained by TMZ, photographers can be heard yelling out his name in order to get closer to Will. He stopped to take some pictures with fans, including someone from airport security, before waving at the crowd and entering the building. You can ch-ch-check out the footage HERE.

Related: Jada Pinkett Smith Makes First Public Appearance Since Oscars Slap!

The trip comes days after Jada, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris returned to Red Table Talk with a brief message, hinting to one day address the controversial moment in the future. The statement at the start of the episode read:

“Considering all that has happened in that last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing…some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then, the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada.”

Jada isn’t the only one who has promised to speak more on the situation at some point…

Chris started his own comedy tour right after the slap, where he told audiences that he was “still processing what happened” at the Oscars. He added:

“So at some point, I’ll talk about that shit. It’ll be serious. It’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

However, the Madagascar actor later joked that he was “not talking about that until I get paid.”

Will hasn’t said anything else publicly since apologizing to Chris and getting a 10-year suspension from the Oscars. But we’ll have to wait and see if he plans on speaking out more about the messy situation now that he’s starting to make more public appearances.

Reactions? Let us know!

[Image via Apple TV/YouTube]