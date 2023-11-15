Will Smith's Rep BLASTS 'Unequivocally False' Claims About Duane Martin Relationship!

Will Smith is clapping back at THOSE claims made about his alleged sex life!

As we covered on Tuesday, a man claiming to be the actor’s former friend and assistant named Brother Bilaal sat down for an interview on the Unwine with Tasha K podcast. A teaser released on Monday promised to deliver a ton of very unverified tea — including allegations Will once had “anal sex” with fellow actor Duane Martin. Bilaal very graphically detailed the scene he supposedly walked into, noting it was in the All of Us alum’s dressing room where he allegedly found “Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him.”

Will Smith will WISH this interview NEVER happened! This is one of the closest people to Will aside from Jada to sit down and tell all about him. From meeting Jada, Tupac, Will’s sexuality and manhood size, he KNOWS and TELLS it ALL‼️@bopulent You can watch this FULL interview… pic.twitter.com/uSjwqB2j8V — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) November 14, 2023

But now a rep for The King Richard alum is clapping back at the salacious commentary, telling TMZ on Tuesday night that nothing about the story was accurate. They argued:

“This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.”

There ya have it!

Related: Whoa! Bobby Berk QUITS Queer Eye After 6 Years — Read His Statement!

As we mentioned, Will, his (ex?)partner Jada Pinkett Smith, and Duane’s ex-wife Tisha Campbell have strongly denied allegations of them gay and having sexual relations over the years, so this isn’t a surprising reaction from Will’s team.

Interestingly, though, things could be looking very bleak for the podcast guest who so eagerly ran his mouth about the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum. A source close to the situation told the outlet that the rapper is considering taking legal action following Bilaal’s remarks. Nothing’s happened so far, but consequences do have actions. Oof! That’s what you (possibly) get for sharing alleged lies on the internet!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Unwine With Tasha K/Daily Show/YouTube & Apega/WENN]