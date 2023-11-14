Will Smith’s Former Assistant Claims He Walked In On The Star Doing WHAT With Actor Duane Martin?!

Will Smith‘s former friend and assistant is spilling a ton of alleged scalding hot tea!

In a new episode trailer for Tasha K‘s podcast Unwine with Tasha K on Monday, Brother Bilaal made some shocking and extremely unverified allegations about the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star’s sex life! First of all, he claimed he once overheard Jada Pinkett Smith complaining about her husband’s “small d**k.” He also alleged that the couple makes all their employees to go to rehab, which they pay for, “even though you’re not on drugs.” Huh…

But the most noteworthy claim of all was definitely the allegations that he allegedly “saw sexual acts” between the King Richard star and actor Duane Martin. Recalling the so-called incident in which the then-assistant was trying to track down his boss at a studio, he alleged:

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I saw Duane having anal sex with Will. […] There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murderin’. It was murder in there.”

Whoa!! What a way to describe it, too…

So far, Will and Duane haven’t addressed the podcast, but they have long been battling these rumors for years. Per reports, both men denied allegations they are gay and that they had sexual relations with one another. Their significant others, Jada (who has dealt with similar rumors) and Martin’s ex-wife Tisha Campbell have also very strongly and decisively clapped back at the baseless speculation. So this is probably all BS!!!

It’s pretty rough timing for Will, though, considering he’s still battling the consequences of his Oscars slap and the candid details of the Red Table Talk host’s book Worthy, including the bombshell that they’ve been secretly broken up since 2016. Just another hassle for him to deal with in the press!

Also, just for the record, it should be noted that Brother Bilaal gave this scoop to the YouTube star who has been embroiled in a TON of legal drama in the past for other controversial claims. Last year, Cardi B successfully won a defamation lawsuit against the interviewer after she wildly claimed the rapper had herpes along with other salacious allegations, per Insider. Tasha, real name Latasha Kebe, was also just named in a lawsuit by R. Kelly this week, who’s going after the podcaster and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, claiming negligence, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more. Specifically, Tasha is being accused of information that she posted to her channel after arguing she got said info from a former prison officer, per HuffPost. So, take all this Will stuff with a MASSIVE grain of salt!!

But, if you’re so inclined, hear more from the actor’s ex-friend and employee in the podcast episode’s teaser (below):

The full episode will drop on Wednesday. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U believe any of this?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Unwine With Tasha K/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]