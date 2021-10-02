Willie Garson's Son Shares Sweet Throwback Video Of Late SATC Star Dancing

Willie Garson’s son is keeping his memory alive.

More than a week after the Sex and the City star died of pancreatic cancer at 57, Nathen Garson shared a sweet video on Instagram of his father tearing up the dance floor underneath purple and red lights at a nightclub on Friday. He also posted another snapshot of himself with Willie, who made a funny face. Alongside the throwback moments, Nathen wrote:

“Missing you papa. Love you to the moon and back x1,000,000,000. I’m sure your dancing and listening to the music you love on your adventure. Have a blast.”

In the video, someone behind the camera could be heard saying:

“This is what Willie brought his son to! Great Job, dad!”

Take a look at the touching tribute (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathen Garson (@nathen_garson)



As you may know, Nathen announced that his dad passed away on September 21, writing at the time that he was “glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much.” He then added:

“I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now.”

Love seeing this moment between Nathen and Willie. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Nathen Garson/Instagram, FayesVision/WENN]