Willie Garson’s Son Affectionately Remembers Sex And The City Star On 1-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Nathen Garson just honored his late father Willie Garson in the sweetest way.

The celeb kid took to Instagram Wednesday to share some loving words for his adopted dad, and, well, we recommend tissues. He began his post:

“Wow. I can’t believe it’s already been a year since this beautiful bald man that I can proudly call my dad passed away. Besides his head, I think I miss his laugh and smile the most. Because I knew that whenever he was laughing he wasn’t the only one laughing.”

The Sex And The City star tragically passed last September due to pancreatic cancer — leading to an outpouring of support from around the world.

Nathen, whom Willie adopted from foster care when he was just 7 years old, continued:

“He wasn’t just my father, he was my best friend and a mentor before I even knew what that was. He inspired me when I was younger to be better than I ever thought I could and because of that I try to always do better. I would not be where I am today if not for him. I wouldn’t be who I am if not for him. He taught me to care about others and showed me how to love when all I had ever know was to fight for myself and care only about myself.”

Ugh, so heartbreaking! He concluded his post:

“Life comes and goes way too quick so cherish everyone and say hi to a stranger every once in a while because you never know when you could meet your next best friend. That’s how my dad met me. Thank you for all the lessons dad ”

See his full, emotional message below:

So very sweet and excellent advice. Our thoughts are with Nathen during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Willie!

[Images via Nathen Garson/Instagram & Studio 10/YouTube]