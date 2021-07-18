Willow Smith Epically Shaves Her Head During Pop Punk Performance Of Whip My Hair!

Willow Smith‘s latest performance just proved what a total rockstar she is!

In celebration of her new album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, the 20-year-old singer jammed out in a concert for Facebook Live on Friday. She even threw it back to 2010 at one point, as she performed her debut single from when she was only 9-years-old, Whip My Hair. In a behind-the-scenes interview, she said of the hit song:

“When I made Whip My Hair, I didn’t really know that it was an important thing because I was just expressing my joy, and I was just expressing myself.”

Related: Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris & Willow Steamed Their Vaginas On Camera!

Although Willow claimed she regretted the song for many years, the Red Table Talk co-host soon realized that the track fits in with her message of self-love in music. She explained:

“The core idea of Whip My Hair is the core idea of all of my music, the genre just changes, but I’m saying the same thing every single time.”

Of course, though, this is not what had people talking. In the middle of the performance, Smith switched up the beat of the track to match her pop-punk vibes and then epically shaved her head onstage! She said of the move in the video:

“I’m thinking about shaving my head during the Whip My Hair performance. This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I’m always shaving my head at monumental times in my life when things are really changing. And this is definitely one of those moments.”

WOWWWW! You can ch-ch-check out the legendary move at the 44:03 mark (below):

WILLOW IN CONCERT: lately I feel EVERYTHING This is such a special moment for me. Celebrating the release of my album <lately I feel EVERYTHING> with Travis Barker + Avril Lavigne. #WatchTogether on Instagram and Messenger. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. Posted by Willow Smith on Thursday, July 15, 2021

STUNNING!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Willow Smith/Facebook, FayesVision/WENN]