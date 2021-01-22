Kaley Cuoco Absolutely HATES Her Hubby’s New Haircut!

It looks like Kaley Cuoco’s husband Karl Cook is rocking a new hairstyle these days, and it’s certainly interesting to say the least.

After the 30-year-old trimmed his dirty-blonde tresses into a mullet, (Yes, you read that right. A mullet.) the Big Bang Theory actress couldn’t help but snap a selfie with her man as he gave her a smooch on the cheek, and she looked at the camera with a horrified and shocked expression on her face. In the caption of the Instagram post, she jokingly penned:

“I don’t remember saying ‘in sickness and health oh and mullets.”

Of course, the athlete had to defend himself, so he promptly responded in the comments, saying:

“I don’t think I have ever looked better actually, I feel completely comfortable in this look.”

Afterward, the happy couple went on her Instagram Story, so Kaley could tell “the whole world [she] had nothing to do with this disgusting mullet.” Cook, who sat next to his wife on the couch as she filmed the video, replied:

“It was Kaley’s idea. She loves my hair! It wouldn’t have happened if she wasn’t okay with it. That’s just obvious.”

The Flight Attendant star continued, retorting:

“I am appalled. I am disturbed, and there aren’t a lot of words.”

Come on, girl, you don’t love the business in the front and party in the back style?!

She later snapped a clip of her hubby as he took a breather from riding to show her followers the new locks from a different angle. In the post, she had some sass, writing:

“Don’t be jealous ladies. Please try and contain yourselves. He’s taken. Sorry.”

Thankfully, the professional equestrian also shared the transformation process on his Insta account. To prepare for the cut, Karl showed how he parted his hair down the middle and tied the locks into small sections in order to chop it all off. In the clip, he exclaims:

“It’s time!!!!”

When the hair massacre was done, he seemed pretty happy with the results, expressing:

“That’s right!! Business in the front party in the back!”

In a sweet gesture to end the hair drama, he thanked his wifey for putting up with all of his “shenanigans.”

AWWWW!

The pair got engaged on the Charmed alum’s birthday back in November 2017 after nearly two years of dating. They officially got hitched on June 30, 2018, in an intimate ceremony at a horse stable in San Diego, California. And, no, he wasn’t sporting the infamous ‘do at the time.

Oh man, what do U think about the mullet cut? Is it the hairstyle for Karl? Or should we all be as horrified as Kaley is? Let us know!

[Image via Kaley Cuoco/Instagram]