Woman Reveals She Caught Her Baby Daddy Cheating HOURS After Giving Birth!

A woman received the worst surprise she could have possibly gotten — at the worst possible time — when she caught her boyfriend cheating while she was STILL IN THE HOSPITAL recovering just hours after giving birth!

The story first went mega-viral on TikTok earlier this week, when the user @aubrecita revealed in a short video on the app that she came across her baby daddy’s side-piece while innocently checking his phone to see the time!

In the video sent out to her 36,000 followers, the woman — who identifies herself as an OB/GYN sonographer — reveals the crazy story with Psy‘s infamous viral track Gangnam Style playing in the background.

Writing in the vid’s on-screen text, she explains (below):

“Feeding my hours-old baby in the hospital, the nurse asked me to record the times that he ate, so I grab my sleeping boyfriend’s phone to check the time.”

At that point, the video cuts to a screenshot of a text message that shows as being written by a woman named Marissa. And the text has two very simple — and very crushing — words in it:

“Come cuddle.”

Oh noooo! That says it all!

And even worse, a photo of a newborn baby — presumably @aubrecita’s baby with this f**k boy — can be seen as the phone’s background behind the text! That’s quite the awful juxtaposition…

Here’s the wild video, where the woman also makes light of how her BF’s phone battery was incredibly low amid the terrible cheating revelation (below):

That’s awful! And so s**tty!

Even worse, in a comment responding to a fan who asked about the situation — and the picture of the baby on the phone screen — @aubrecita revealed that this boyfriend thought she was cheating prior to the birth:

“and he also texted his friend immediately after I gave birth and said ‘baby don’t look like me'”

WTH?!

F**k this guy!!! Honestly, it’s kind of impressive that she’s OK to joke the battery life and the whole situation right now, too. But as she revealed in a follow-up video to a user who asked her about the situation, the woman noted that this incident actually happened nearly a decade ago!

When another user asked if she was still with the cheating boyfriend, the viral star played Bishop Bullwinkle‘s legendary track Hell 2 Da Naw, Naw, Naw and wrote in a text response:

“No this happened 9 years ago I left him and I’m married now to a man who restored my faith in men.”

Good for her!

Here’s that follow-up post:

The initial video now has nearly 8 million views, and the comment section is LIT! Here are just a few of the fan takes on @aubrecita’s crazy situation:

“*crosses Marissa off the baby name list*” “Not the picture of the baby on his background…” “So anyways was he sent to the ER or ICU?”

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

