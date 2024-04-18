YouTuber 'Angry Rantman' Dead At Just 27 After Surgery Complications

YouTube star Abhradeep “Angry Rantman” Saha has passed away at the shockingly young age of just 27.

On Wednesday morning, the Saha family took to the famed reviewer’s Instagram account to announce the devastating news. The wrote in a statement:

“With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

So, so sad. They concluded:

“As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time. 17.04.2024 Saha Family”

The family included a black-and-white photo of Abhradeep in his element. See (below):

This all comes one month after the family announced on the social media star’s community notes page on YouTube that he underwent a “major” procedure which left him with “post surgery complications.” In a health update from over the weekend, they revealed he was in a “really critical situation with life saving support System” and asked for prayers.

Abhradeep boasted nearly half a million subscribers on YouTube and 128k followers on Instagram. Here’s one of his classic videos, in which he rants about a football match with such passion, he racked up 3 MILLION views! So many folks were moved by this man. So sad.

Our hearts are with the Saha family during this difficult time. Rest in peace.

