YouTube Star Kills 5 Adults AND Young Child In Horrific Car Crash

Popular Mexican YouTube star known as Heisenwolf has allegedly killed six individuals in a shocking motor vehicle crash.

The content creator, whose real name is Amado Amir González, was taken into custody after being involved in a deadly collision in Atlacomulco, Mexico on Sunday. Authorities explained he was driving a high-powered red and white Chevrolet Camaro rental at an excessive speed when he veered into an oncoming lane of traffic, ultimately smashing into a Nissan Tsuru taxi head-on, killing its six passengers on the Pan-American highway. Images of the crash show both vehicles with completely totaled front ends.

Prosecutors say the victims were comprised of three men, aged 26, 35, and 62, and two women, aged 30 and 56. There was also a child under the age of 10 that tragically passed away as a result of the crash, according to El Universal. The outlet also reported the taxi driver and two of the passengers died at the scene, while the other three were taken to a nearby hospital where they eventually succumbed to their wounds hours later.

Related: Woman In Police Custody Hit By Train After They Left Her Car On Tracks

What a horrific tragedy that was likely avoidable if the 26-year-old had just been driving at the regulated speed and in his OWN lane of traffic!



It’s understood that the YouTuber sustained serious injuries himself and was transported to a hospital following the incident, and will likely need to undergo surgery, according to El Universal. He was officially placed under arrest Tuesday, two days after the crash, but currently remains at the hospital in custody.

The uncle of the young girl involved in the crash, identified as 10-year-old María Fernanda, told El Sol De Toluca she “was the happiness of the house,” noting:

“She was a very intelligent and driven girl. She was going to turn 11 in October, and well, she leaves a big void here in the family… We want justice.”

Related: California Woman Kills 6 In Fiery Car Crash

Authorities have opened an investigation, with González charged with homicide, set to appear in court Wednesday, October 5. It is unknown at the time if he retains legal counsel or if he has made any official statements. See a full news report of the incident (below):

Gonzalez has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and has been making videos since 2011. He was known for his cynical takes on celebrity culture, film and television reviews, and video game content. What a disastrous situation for all involved. Our hearts are with the families of the lost victims. Share your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Images via Heisenwolf/Instagram]