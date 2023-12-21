Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck ‘Both Have PTSD’ After Their First Relationship -- & Ahead Of Her Sequel Love Album!

Jennifer Lopez is getting candid about the “PTSD” of being in the spotlight with Ben Affleck again.

We all know this ain’t the first go ‘round for the husband and wife, but a messy past didn’t stop them from professing their love for one another once more. However, it does sound like it may have made them at least think long and hard about it…

During an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, the Jenny from the Block singer admitted that after documenting her love for the Argo star so publicly in her 2002 album, This Is Me… Then, she, and a lot of people in her camp were wary of her doing it again with its follow up, This Is Me… Now. But as an artist, she said she had to just go for it:

“As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it.”

The February 2024 release of the highly-anticipated album will mark the 20-year anniversary of its predecessor, which was partially made famous by its love song, Dear Ben. It will also feature a companion short film — which doesn’t look like it’ll skimp on their romance. Watch the teaser (below):

But while she may have ultimately decided to follow her heart and go for it, she says she AND the Air star “both have PTSD” from the media storm that surrounded the first go at their relationship in the early 2000s — especially as Ben was rumored to have fallen in love with his baby momma Jennifer Garner while still engaged to the Hustlers star. But times have changed, and the 54-year-old feels they’re in a better place:

“We’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”

Earlier this year, Jen opened up about having PTSD ahead of their summer 2022 wedding as “it all kind of fell apart” last time, so it sounds like overall she has some lingering doubts that she’s trying to work through… but it definitely feels like Bennifer 2.0 are stronger than ever, so they have our support! More power to them!

