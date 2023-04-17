What's Going On?? Zac Efron Followed Ex Vanessa Hudgens On Instagram!

Big news for High School Musical Wildcats! Zac Efron just followed Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram!

On Monday, fans of the pair noticed The Greatest Showman alum was following his ex and former co-star. It’s not exactly certain when he made the choice to follow the Spring Breakers actress, but some social media users are claiming he made the move earlier this month. Which leaves us all wondering — why??

Related: Vanessa Slyly Reacts To Her Awk Oscars Run-In With Ex

A big thing to take into account is the 34-year-old songstress has not completed the mutual, so he hasn’t gotten that follow back yet, but this could be more hinting at something relating to HSM. If you’ll recall, the 35-year-old actor made a trip to Salt Lake City last summer to visit the Disney movie’s school East High. This took place about a month after Vanessa went on her own trip to visit the high school — but we never found out why they visited.

Could this follow be a hint at something happening soon with the franchise?? It’s an exciting thought!

Even if it doesn’t have anything to do with the movie series, though, we’re still happy to see Zac showing his support for his ex and her recent engagement! Last we heard, he had told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014 they were no longer on speaking terms after they officially called it quits in 2010.

What do U think about the sudden follow, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/TheEllenShow/TODAY/YouTube]