Zayn Malik UNFOLLOWS Gigi Hadid Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Rumors!

It appears Zayn Malik has unfollowed the mother of his child. Looks like he’s not too fond of her heavily rumored new romance with Leonardo DiCaprio??

The 29-year-old One Direction alum apparently made the decision to drop Gigi Hadid from his Instagram following list over the weekend, leaving just 24 accounts in total — many of which are fan-run pages dedicated to him.

This comes after those photos dropped of Gigi and Leo cuddling up together, seemingly confirming the romance rumors to be true — and somewhat of an anomaly since we all know the Wolf of Wall Street actor likes his girlfriends to be of a certain age, which the 27-year-old model exceeds. LOLz!

However, it seems Gigi doesn’t hold any ill will towards her daughter’s father, as she does indeed still follow him AND even gave him a shoutout last week for throwing their 2-year-old daughter, Khai, “the best party.” See (below):

Maybe it’s just too hard for Zayn to see Gigi with someone else… They were together for about six years after all. Heck, we actually thought for a while they might get back together… Let’s just hope they can continue to co-parent!

What are your thoughts on Zayn’s unfollow, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

