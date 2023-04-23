Zendaya Joins Labrinth For A Surprise Performance At Coachella – WATCH!!!

We’re going to have this performance on replay!

For those who don’t know, Labrinth took to the stage on Saturday night during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – and he brought out a very special guest. Who is that, you may ask? None other than… Zendaya! The 26-year-old actress made a surprise return to the stage for the first time in nearly eight years to perform two songs with Labrinth that were written for her award-winning HBO series Euphoria.

Fans went wild the second she stepped out to belt out the popular tracks I’m Tired and All For Us. Ch-ch-check out one of the performances (below):

Zendaya & Labrinth on stage at #Coachella performing “All For Us.” pic.twitter.com/dZMEum9dXY — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) April 23, 2023

@coachella Did it all for love @labrinth Zendaya Watch more Weekend 2 tomorrow on the Coachella livestream, only on @youtube zendaya labrinth coachella coachella2023 ♬ original sound – coachella

AH-MAZING!!!!

People soon stormed social media to share clips and their reactions to the jaw-dropping cameo. They wrote on Twitter:

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL ZENDAYA IS LITERALLY PERFORMING ALL FOR US WITH LABRINTH AT COACHELLA RN OMFGFBDNDND.” “I would’ve ascended in that f–king crowd wym Zendaya pulled up to Coachella.” “OH ZENDAYA THE PERFORMER IS BACK WE WON.” “ZENDAYA AT COACHELLA??? PERFORMING??! IN 2023?! this woman has not performed since the last supper y’all.” “NO CAUSE IM ACTUALLY LOSING IT OVER MY BB ZENDAYA BEING THERE AND PREFORMING BLESSING US WITH HER VOICE” “YOU MEAN TO TELL ME ZENDAYA SANG ON A STAGE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SEVEN YEARS AND I WASNT THERE?!”

And Zendaya seemed pretty thrilled about the moment too! The Spider-Man: No Way Home star took to Instagram to share her “gratitude” for the support she received, writing:

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you for my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again. And to the crowd tonight… wow. My heart is so full. I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away. I’m so grateful.”

Hours later, she continued to express how thankful she was for the performance, gushing in a video on IG Stories:

“I just wanted to say thank you again for such a magical, beautiful night. Thank you to Lab for inviting me and making all this happen so last minute. … I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life, as soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything but you guys. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what I sounded like, but I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna have fun.’ It was so special and everyone was singing along and it was so cool.”

Aww! It has been a hot minute since Zendaya stepped out on the stage and performed music since she’s been focusing on her acting career in recent years. The former Disney Channel star released her self-titled debut album in 2013, which featured her hit single, Replay. So now we have to ask following this Coachella performance: When is the next album coming?!! It’s safe to say, fans want it ASAP based on their reactions this weekend!

[Image via Coachella/TikTok, MEGA/WENN]