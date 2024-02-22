Bobbi Althoff Is The Latest Victim Of AI Deepfake Porn Amid All Her Divorce & Drake Drama!

Bobbi Althoff is addressing the AI elephant in the room.

If you’ve been on X (Twitter) this week, you may have seen the podcaster’s name trending. She does interview some pretty high profile guests, so it’s not all that surprising that people would post about her, right? But in this case, it was all for the wrong reasons.

If you clicked her name, you may have seen an extremely NSFW video of what looked like Bobbi pleasuring herself in bed. However, she insists that it was NOT her! And that she’s actually the latest victim of the disgusting trend of creating AI deepfake porn with celebs’ faces. Whoa!!

Related: Elon Musk Is Hiring Content Moderators For X (Twitter) After Taylor Swift AI Debacle!

On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram Story to address the speculation, writing this message over a screenshot of her name trending:

“Hate to disappoint you all, but the reason I’m trending is 100% not me and is definitely AI generated.”

She added in a follow up post that when she saw her name trending, she initially believed it was because people were loving her podcast. Which would have been great! …So we can only imagine how much her stomach dropped after figuring out the real reason. She said:

“So I clicked it, and I was like, ‘What the f**k is this?’”

She added that her “whole team” called to ask if it was real, which she denied:

“Not me, sorry to disappoint. But what the f**k? No. That was so graphic, too.”

Seriously so messed up!! Where are the laws regulating AI and deepfakes already?!

This, of course, comes in the middle of the 26-year-old’s divorce from Cory Althoff amid rumors she hooked up with Drake. As you may recall, she hosted him on her podcast last July — in bed — and then by the end of summer the two had unfollowed one another and she deleted the video.

Fans at the time thought they may have hooked up and ended things on bad terms, but she denied it. However, earlier this month when her husband filed for divorce, he cited the date of separation as last July — reigniting fan speculation that she and Drake did do something, as that’s the same month their podcast episode was posted.

Sources have since denied the rapper’s falling out with Bobbi had anything to do with a hookup, and that it was instead because he gave her general admission tickets to his concert instead of VIP access — which pissed her off. Interestingly, Drake also made headlines this month after an NSFW video of him leaked… which he definitely did NOT write off as AI.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments below.

[Images via Bobbi Althoff & Sundae Conversation/YouTube]