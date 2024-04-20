Zendaya Reveals The HIGHlarious Way She & Tom Holland Got Out Of A Speeding Ticket! Watch!

Zendaya and Tom Holland had a lucky break the last time they got in trouble with the law!

On Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, the Challengers star told a story about how she was with her beau, heading to spin class with her mom Claire Stoermer, when the trio were pulled over! She recalled:

“Tom and I were rushing to a spin class with my mother. I was not going to the spin class, he was going to the spin class because I don’t do that. But we were going a little fast.”

LOLz! Good to see Tom and Claire have a great relationship, though! And obviously Tom has to keep up with his spin classes — all the webs, da doi!

Luckily for the couple, when the cop pulled them over, they didn’t seem mad — in fact, they were a Spider-Man fan! The Dune 2 star revealed:

“We were running late, and they recognized that he was Spider-Man and, ahh, we were fine. We got a warning. And everything was okay.”

Ha! Peter Parker saves the day once again! Good thing they weren’t one of those cops that listens to J. Jonah Jameson, right? Watch the full moment (below):

