All The Deets On Zooey Deschanel's 'Unique' Engagement Ring From Jonathan Scott!

Jonathan Scott went all out when picking an engagement ring for Zooey Deschanel!

ICYMI, the New Girl star and the Property Brothers contractor got engaged over the weekend and revealed it in a joint Instagram post on Monday. Their announcement pic is adorable, with the couple being all smiles in front of a Scottish castle — but one thing none of us could take our eyes off of was that ROCK on her finger!

The 43-year-old’s silver band features three HUGE stones in several colors in the pattern of a flower, while surrounding it are smaller pink ones. So gorgeous! And totally Zooey! In fact, Jonathan did so well picking out a ring design, he accidentally made one that matched the nail polish she was wearing that day! Now THAT is a thoughtful fiancé!

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told PageSix on Monday the rock is worth at least $250,000 — but could be even pricier depending on “the quality of the diamonds and the type of purple gemstone”:

“Zooey’s engagement ring is a true testament to who she is: unique, genuine, and beautiful.”

He said the stones along the sides are diamonds — about 3 carats each — while the big centerpiece purple stone could potentially be a diamond, sapphire, or alexandrite. Obviously which one would determine how expensive the ring was.

But the one thing more important than the money spent on this one was the time. This wasn’t a quick decision on the 45-year-old HGTV star’s part, reckons Fried:

“I imagine Jonathon Scott worked closely with a ring designer for weeks to create such a personalized ring.”

Mason Rotsart, a gemologist at Rare Carat, believes the carat size and purple stone may be different though. Instead of a diamond, sapphire, or alexandrite, he thinks it’s a garnet — which is the birthstone of the bride-to-be! Clever! He told the outlet:

“The ring appears to feature a 3.5-carat royal purple garnet, which is Deschanel’s birthstone. It’s accompanied by a 1.5-carat star-shaped diamond with a pink accent stone to the right, and to the left, a smaller oval-shaped diamond.”

Well, whatever kind of gems it features, we know it’s not cheap — and it’s definitely just as unique and beautiful as Zooey is! Hopefully it won’t give her too much of a hassle while she plays the ukulele. LOLz!

Thoughts on the ring, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Jonathan Scott/Instagram]