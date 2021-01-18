Jonathan Scott Wishes 'Favorite Person' Zooey Deschanel Happy Birthday With Sweet Post!

So in love!

It seems like just yesterday that Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott first met while filming Carpool Karaoke, but these lovebirds now have more than a year of dating and multiple birthdays under their belt — not to mention nearly a full year of quarantining together.

While coronavirus may prevent the pair from celebrating special occasions like they have in the past (the New Girl alum had an ’80s-themed birthday bash this time last year), the Property Brother still managed to mark his GF’s birthday with a sweet tribute on Sunday.

Alongside an Instagram with several photos of the couple, the HGTV star wrote:

“Today is my favorite person’s birthday. You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside. I know we can’t celebrate like we did last year, but I have a few surprises up my sleeve. #HappyBirthday, @ZooeyDeschanel. You fill my life with so much joy. “

The newly 41-year-old commented:

“Aw!!!! You’re the sweetest and I am the luckiest! “

Meanwhile, Drew Scott couldn’t help ribbing his twin with his own comment:

“I thought I was your fav person?!

Happy bday Z!”

Much like their TV show, it seems like the actress’s birthday is a family affair. Happy birthday Zooey!

[Image via Zooey Deschanel/Instagram]