90 Day Fiancé Star Juliana Custodio Gives Birth To Baby Boy 5 Months After Filing For Divorce!

Congrats are in order for Juliana Custodio and Ben Obscura!

The 90 Day Fiancé alum and her husband-to-be welcomed a baby boy named Benjamin James Louis on Tuesday! Named after his daddy — so cute!! Sharing a series of photos breastfeeding her first child, Juliana noted that she had a “normal birth with no epidural.” Reflecting on the exciting day, she wrote on Instagram:

“All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother.”

And now she’s officially checked that off her wishlist!

The reality star continued:

“Today was the most incredible amazing day of our life’s, I’m such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more.”

Aw!! So happy for them both! The TLC personality also reflected on this milestone moment in her life and thanked fans for their support, adding:

“I can’t describe the feeling of finally having my baby in my arms and finally feel that I am a mother. With all those feelings comes the fears too. Now it’s time to learn and grow with this little one. This is beyond a dream come true. I’m so blessed with this beautiful family I have. I can’t thank enough all the support I have been having.”

Ch-ch-check out the full post and the first look at baby Benjamin (below)!

So sweet!

This model first announced her pregnancy news in November — just one month after it was announced that she and her husband, Michael Jessen, called it quits. The reality couple tied the knot in October 2019 during Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. But by January of this year, that was ancient history — Ben proposed to Juliana and she filed for a divorce from Michael the next month. Michael confirmed the split in an Instagram post, calling their breakup a “Covid-19 casualty,” saying:

“Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last. Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics.”

He praised his estranged wife for “emerging healthier and stronger than ever,” noting that he needed more time “in intensive care.” He also claimed that he didn’t “blame” Custodio for “wanting to leave” — and insisted he was “happy” she found “someone new” so quickly. Meanwhile, his ex-wife called their marriage “toxic,” clapping back:

“You say I have found ‘someone new’ but the truth is, I found happiness within myself. I left my life in Europe and career to live with you, because I loved you. But I love myself more, to the point to recognize I am important, and I want to be happy.”

Yeesh! Seems like a messy split! Here’s to hoping her first days of motherhood are a lot less stressful than that breakup drama!! Congrats to the cute family!

