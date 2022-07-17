90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima Opens Up about Her ‘Botched’ Plastic Surgery Procedure That Cost Her A Belly Button

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima knows all too well how plastic surgery can sometimes go terribly wrong.

The TLC personality shared a series of posts on Instagram detailing how she underwent several reconstruction procedures over the last year after a “botched” surgery. Alongside a picture of herself hooked up to IV fluid at what appeared to be a medical facility, she first wrote in the caption:

“Today, I would like to take the first step in slowly opening up about a plastic surgery procedure I received that is botched. Like so many other people in this situation, I’ve been scared and embarrassed to speak out. It’s been over a year now since I’ve been botched.”

While she was afraid to speak out about what happened for a long time, Larissa shared that she was inspired by former supermodel, Linda Evangelista, who previously opened up about becoming “permanently deformed” after developing paradoxical adipose hyperplasia following a CoolSculpting treatment. The reality star expressed:

“I did not want to speak of this before, but I’m tired of being silent in my sadness with no where to go to fix the problem. My inspiration to open up is @lindaevangelista . Now, I have the courage.”

Larissa, who has been very outspoken about her plastic surgery procedure in the past, acknowledged in a since-deleted post on her Instagram Story that her decision to talk this would most likely “shock many people, [specifically as] someone that in the past supported plastic surgery.”

What ended up going wrong in her procedure? The 34-year-old revealed that a “botched” abdominoplasty – otherwise known as a tummy tuck – left her without a belly button. Oh no! Despite undergoing multiple revisions to create a new one for Larissa, she explained that it was not successful:

“First botched procedure: My belly button. When I got abdominoplasty, My belly button was removed and disposed without my consent. I did 3 very painful revisions to create a belly button. Unfortunately, it was never fixed. My friend @nmbrowsandlashes tried many times improve the apparence through treatments, like fibroblast, it worked my a belly button isn’t possible to be made.”

She also posted multiple snapshots of her stomach and belly button in different stages of healing. You can ch-ch-check them out (below), but WARNING they are pretty graphic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larissa Santos Lima (@larissalimareal)

Following her candid post, Larissa received a ton of support from her 90 Day Fiancé fans and co-stars. Jasmin Lahtinen Abelard jumped in the comments section to leave two blue heart emojis, while Vanessa Guerra, who is married to her ex-husband Colt Johnson, said:

“Proud of you.”

Such an awful experience for Larissa. But no doubt, sharing her story is not only a step in the right direction towards healing for herself but will spread awareness and be helpful for those who have experienced a similar situation.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram]