90 Day Fiancé Star Stephanie Matto Is Back Selling Farts In A Jar Again After Hospitalization!

She’s baaaaaack!

90 Day Fiancé alum Stephanie Matto suffered severe health consequences earlier this year after radically altering her diet to promote her lucrative “farts in a jar” business. Because of it, for a while, it looked like her, ummm, career was going to come to an end. But this month, she revealed she’s selling farts once again!!

Matto has taken to Instagram several times in December to (re)promote her fart selling business. Earlier this week, she dropped a video alongside fellow reality TV star Tania Maduro where they were dressed scantily in holiday-themed Santa-like attire. While posing in front of a Christmas tree, they presented jars to the camera — and made the stinky goods the focus!

Writing in a caption on the clip, while the amazingly-titled song Reduce Your Expectations to Zero by Quiro played on in the background, Matto shared on Tuesday:

“When people think my selling thousand$ fart jar days are over, but I’ve come back with new blended batch.”

And with that, her career has been resurrected!! You can see this most recent clip from earlier this week HERE. Last week, the Mean Boys & Memories author was also busy advertising fart-filled Christmas ornaments:

“You all thought one thousand dabloon fart jars were old news … But I present to you Fart filled ChristmASS ornaments just in time for the holidays. The perfect gift for your weird uncle!”

In that promo’s caption, she also plugged her new fan subscription platform, Unfiltrd:

“Last Christmas I gave you my fart… Orders are filling up fast! Want to thank everyone, next up? A special holiday collab with @tania.maduroon on our Unfiltrd collab page I think this one might put us on the naughty list though…”

LOLz!

It was days before that when Steph posted the original clip about her butt-based business’ rebirth:

Smells like success…

As Perezcious readers will recall, Matto was making a TON of money doing this last year before gas pains and health problems shelved her run. We sort of figured that was it for the work when doctors told her to nix the smelly sitch. But she has returned!! Well, for her sake, we hope this is as lucrative now as it was back then! Anything for a (big) buck… Reactions, Perezcious readers??

