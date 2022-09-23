90 Day Fiancé's Yve Arellano Files For Divorce From Husband Mohamed Following Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Yve Arellano has officially filed for divorce from her husband Mohamed Abdelhamed!

According to court documents obtained by ET, on Thursday, Yve filed court docs in Albuquerque, New Mexico to bring an end to their marriage. Sad as it is to see a 90 Day Fiancé couple call it quits, this isn’t surprising at all!

In August, the couple was embroiled in a domestic violence incident, as well as alleged cheating scandals. Per a police report obtained by the outlet at the time, Yve was charged with battery and assault against a household member by the Albuquerque Police Department, stemming from an alleged altercation with Mohamed.

In the report, Mohamed claimed she “becomes very violent and angry” when she drinks. He accused her of hitting and grabbing him on multiple occasions — and even alleged she was having an affair! Meanwhile, Yve later claimed he was the one having an affair after finding text messages between Mohamed and another woman.

The reality TV star went on to deny all the allegations made against her, insisting her husband had made up the abuse in an effort to stay in the US and avoid deportation if they broke up. The couple only tied the knot in January, but following this confrontation, a rep for Yve told ET their only way forward would “most likely be a divorce.” This is no doubt a very sticky and toxic-sounding situation! Seems like it’s best for everyone, including Yve’s son Tharan, if they separate.

We hope they can find peace and healing moving forward. Thoughts?

