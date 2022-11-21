You Won't BELIEVE How Julia Fox Responded To Fans Calling Her Out For Dating Antisemitic Rapper Kanye West!

OMG! Julia Fox thinks it’s perfectly fine she was linked to Kanye West despite his string of antisemitic remarks?? Yeah, you’ll never guess what she said!

On Monday morning, the model took to her TikTok to respond to backlash over her relationship with the Yeezy designer. As you’ll recall, the pair famously met at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami on December 31, 2021. They were publicly linked the next month but split in February. Despite the short-lived fling, it was hard to avoid their romance as they made the headlines nonstop for those weeks!

But then the spotlight turned negative as Ye began to use social media as a platform for intimidation tactics against ex Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. And of course more recently there’s been more heat on Ye than ever over his antisemitic rants. Most of that was after Julia’s time tongue-wrestling the Jesus Walks rapper, but we’ve heard since that he’s been antisemitic in private for a long time.

So finally, after lots of intense scrutiny, the model decided to address the controversy. After a critic called her out for “dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite,” she posted a lengthy video on the social media platform saying:

“I was just gonna write about it in my book and then have y’all buy it, but I’ll just tell you guys for free. First of all, the man was being normal around me. And not only that but Kim — the Kardashians — when I had a fashion line 10 years ago, they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their stores. So, I’ve always had a love for Kim, especially.”

Since she’s a big fan of “the big three” (AKA Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé), she thought she was doing the SKIMS founder a major favor by linking up with Ye! Seriously! She shockingly revealed:

“By the time me and him got together, he hadn’t been doing anything out there yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song and said like, ‘Come back to me Kimberly.’ That was like really the only thing when we met.”

She’s talking about the time Ye begged Kim to come back during a concert. She continued:

“But I remember being like, ‘Ugh.’ He was texting me, I like wasn’t really answering. I was like, I don’t really want to hook up with a celebrity again. Nothing ever comes of it. It’s kind of boring — they’re not what you think they’re gonna be like. But he kept going and going, and he was like, ‘You have bad text etiquette!’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, Kanye’s yelling at me. What do I do?’”

Jeez! Not really an appropriate way to win a girl over! But it worked we guess..? She continued:

“But then I had this thought. I was like, ‘Oh my god. Maybe I could get him off of Kim’s case. Maybe I could distract him, get him to like me.’ And I knew, I was like, ‘If anyone can do it, it’s me because when I set my mind to something, I do it.’”

Wait, wait, wait. She’s saying she dated Kanye only to help Kim?! Girl, please! The Uncut Gems star further got into just what their relationship was really like, the nitty gritty. Like what did these two talk about? She revealed:

“I will say that that month that we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter, he wasn’t on any forms of social media. He didn’t even talk about his relationship. We only really talked about clothes, and our plans for the future, and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education. It was really beautiful, guys. The moment he started tweeting, I was out.”

Yep, she’s saying they were broken up before anyone even realized — long before any of the online bullying and WAY before the antisemitic stuff:

“The media reported on our relationship, I mean like a week after it happened. So during that week I think you guys thought we were together, but we weren’t. I was like, ‘Dude, I’m not going to stick around for this s**t.’ And also, I realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t going to take my help. I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying that I should have done something to stop him. Like, what? But anyway, I was delusional that I could help him and it didn’t work and now we’re here.”

It’s true that Julia was out of the picture long before Ye’s antisemitic remarks really took center stage, so we can understand why she doesn’t want to be blamed for any of his recent troubles. He’s also the one who needs to right his wrongs — not his ex! Especially if they were just talking about fashion… We mean, do YOU want to be blamed for buying albums or shoes made by an antisemite??

But here’s where Julia’s entire explanation went terribly wrong — if her pretending that she only hooked up with Ye for Kim’s sake didn’t already make you second-guess this explanation. She claimed she was still a massive fan of Kanye despite all the horrible stuff he’s said about the Jewish community, adding:

“That being said, I really deeply respect the man as an artist. I don’t want to s**t on that. I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments, you know? That being said, I stand with the Jewish community. Period!”

Can you still be a fan of Ye’s art? That’s one of those age-old questions obviously. Does him being hateful now damage Power or Gold Digger retroactively? We’ve heard arguments both ways for and against separating the art and the artist, but never anything that’s been perfectly convincing.

Where Julia went wrong is making a statement in support of Kanye the man. Just so we’re clear: you cannot support Kanye AND the Jewish community at the same time. He has caused far too much damage to an already-threatened group of people — and there is a reason he is facing repercussions for his hate speech!!

The Jewish community has historically faced MASS execution when antisemitism becomes popularized. That’s how concentrated the hate is.

Interestingly, plenty of haters called Julia out for this in the comment section. One user pointed out it shouldn’t have been a surprise to the aspiring actress that her ex-boyfriend had some troublesome political opinions since he had already infamously worn a MAGA hat and said “slavery was a choice before she dated him.” It’s a good point.

But the same person also claimed she “recently liked Kanye’s White Lives Matter post.” The 32-year-old actually responded to that one, saying:

“OK. We really need to address this. What post?! I’m literally so confused. I went back to his page, I’ve looked for it. I’m like, what?”

Kanye is pretty notorious for deleting posts very quickly, so this seems like an easy excuse. Just saying! Then again, this one person could be wrong — there doesn’t seem to be any proof one way or the other. Nevertheless, Julia continued:

“If I did, my finger slipped. I did not do it on purpose ‘cause I 1000% do not support White Lives Matter. I’m going to say that right now. I think it’s disgusting. And I always say to myself, when you do something, look at who’s around you doing the same thing. Who’s in the room with you? Who’s co-signing you? If those people are vile pieces of s**t, then I’m probably wrong. That’s kinda how I feel if I do something and a lot of men like it. I’m like, ‘Oh, no, I f**ked up.’ It’s kind of the same type of logic. And if I did do it, I really didn’t do it on purpose, guys. Give me the benefit of the doubt once in a while, come on people.”

Hmm. If she is still such a fan of Kanye, we could see her liking his posts without even looking closely at the content, though that doesn’t make it any better. Still, it’s inneresting to see her sort of play the victim despite willingly dating the rapper amid his already public controversies. But maybe we shouldn’t be surprised since she’s no stranger to making controversial statements herself. What do you think about these posts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

To learn more about antisemitism and how you can help fight it, check out https://www.adl.org/.

