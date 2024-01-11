Brandi Glanville Was REJECTED For A Facelift?! Huh???

Brandi Glanville must not be too happy about the latest development in her facial disfigurement ordeal.



Earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed she has been dealing with some health issues since August. She told Entertainment Tonight that her face, lips, and hands suddenly began to swell, almost like she was experiencing anaphylactic shock.

Doctors later determined she had been suffering from stress-induced angioedema, which is a condition that causes swelling to occur under the skin. Bravo fans know the stress in Brandi’s life stems from the allegations she allegedly kissed and groped her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls trip co-star Caroline Manzo without her consent.

Now Brandi revealed on a new episode of her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered the 51-year-old reality star that she has been working with a plastic surgeon to correct the disfigurement on her face caused by her condition. She said:

“Now that the swelling is starting to go down I’m trying to figure out – I’m seeing a doctor to figure out how to get my skin to be tight again.”

However, Brandi said she found out that “there are certain areas that just won’t ever” be as tight as she wants it to be. And even if the Bravo personality really wanted to get it corrected through a facelift, she can’t! Why? Brandi shared that her doctor said she wasn’t a “candidate” for the procedure:

“He told me, a very established doctor, told me that I’m not a candidate for a facelift because my skin is very tight.”

Wait, what?! Brandi didn’t give too many details about why her physician wouldn’t allow her to get a facelift — but we certainly want more tea on the matter! Watch the podcast episode (below):

