Big Apple Rendezvous! Irina Shayk Sneaks Into Tom Brady's New York Apartment After NYFW Runway Walk!

Things are once again heating up — well, really, staying hot — for Irina Shayk and Tom Brady!

The supermodel has been in NYC for days doing the New York Fashion Week thing; on Monday she walked in the Michael Kors 2023 show. But it’s what she did after which has us all hot and bothered. And probably has Tom hot, too! Ha!!

On Monday afternoon, the former New England Patriots quarterback showed up at his apartment in Tribeca. Instead of going inside, though, he waited in his SUV for “roughly 20 minutes,” per Page Six. During that wait, the outlet reports, Shayk showed up “separately.”

After Tom went inside his swanky apartment, Irina then played the car waiting game and “waited in her chauffeured SUV for nearly 10 minutes”. After the delay, she too went inside the building. So no pap pics together. But the duo appear to have spent the rest of the afternoon inside together in the privacy of the high-end crib!

Oooh!

FWIW, Shayk appears to have headed over to TB12’s place, like, right after the NYFW show. At Tom’s, she was rocking “the same look” she had on upon arriving at the show earlier that day. So it’s business and then pleasure for the 37-year-old model momma and her ex-NFL star connection!

We’re only left to wonder one thing: did Tom and Irina enjoy their afternoon getting close and cozy far from paparazzi cameras? Or did she spend the private day trying to convince the 46-year-old not to take the New York Jets QB job now that Aaron Rodgers is out for the year with an injury?! LOLz! Just wondering!!

You can see pics of the NYC sighting for yourself HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]