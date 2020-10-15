Aaron Tveit Is The ONLY Tony Nominee For Best Actor — And He Could STILL Lose!

With just two and a half months of the year 2020 left, are you tired of the word “unprecedented” yet?

Well, we’ve got yet another unprecedented event for you, this time courtesy of the Great White Way. Broadway (and the performing arts in general) has been one of the American institutions most affected by the coronavirus crisis, and the Tony Award nominations that came out on Thursday reflect that all too well. The usual Broadway season was cut short back in March, and productions won’t be coming back until at least June 2012… if not later.

Related: John Legend Dedicates Emotional BBMA Performance To Chrissy Teigen

Because of the abbreviated Broadway season, there were far fewer shows eligible for nomination than usual. And with fewer shows eligible, there were of course also fewer performers. Which brings us to our history-making nomination.

Of the four eligible musicals, only one produced a nomination for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role”: Aaron Tveit, for his role as Christian in Moulin Rouge!

While this isn’t the first time a nomination has flown solo in its category (that distinction goes to Sunset Boulevard in 1995), it is the first time it’s happened in the Leading Actor category. Though Tveit is a Broadway vet, this is his first Tony nomination, and it just so happens to seem like a slam dunk.

BUT… there’s a catch.

Unfortunately, just because he’s the only nominee doesn’t mean he automatically gets the trophy. Instead, according to Tony rules, he still has to get 60% of the ballots to vote in his favor. In other words, if enough Tony voters decided to skip out on his category, he could still lose!

It would be petty AF of the voters, but it could happen. OMG, could you imagine being the only one nominated and LOSING??

He still made Tony history though, and no one can take that away! It’s a good thing, too, because the Graceland star was actually one of the first actors to contract the virus way back in March. We mean, hasn’t this guy suffered enough? Give the man a Tony, already!

BTW, here’s Aaron with co-star (and fellow nominee) Karen Oliva performing Your Song:

How could 40% of voters see that and say BUT THEN AGAIN NO??

Related: Timothée Chalamet Was ‘EMBARRASSED’ By Lily-Rose Depp Kissing Photos!

There were some other history-making nominations as well, including complete domination by jukebox musicals (for Moulin Rouge, Jagged Little Pill, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). For the first time, no musical has been nominated for Best Original Score; whichever of the 5 plays nominated comes out on top will be the first to win in that category in Tony history. Other notable nominees include Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston, and Broadway legend Audra McDonald.

For more of the historic 2020 Tony noms, ch-ch-check out the full list of nominations (below):

Best Play Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl

The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez

Sea Wall/A Life by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris

The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp Best Revival of a Play Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune by Terrence McNally

A Soldier’s Play by Charles Fuller Best Musical Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!* Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Annie McNamara, Slave Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge!

Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge!

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Best Book of a Musical Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody

Moulin Rouge!, John Logan

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre A Christmas Carol, Christopher Nightingale

The Inheritance, Paul Englishby

The Rose Tattoo, Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

Slave Play, Lindsay Jones

The Sound Inside, Daniel Kluger Best Direction of a Play David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

Robert O’Hara, Slave Play Best Direction of a Musical Phyllida Lloyd, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! Best Choreography Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!

Anthony van Laast, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Best Orchestrations Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge!

Ethan Popp, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Best Scenic Design of a Play Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play

Clint Ramos, Slave Play Best Scenic Design of a Musical Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Best Costume Design of a Play Dede Ayite, Slave Play

Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo Best Costume Design of a Musical Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill

Mark Thompson, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! Best Lighting Design of a Play Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Jon Clark, The Inheritance

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol Best Lighting Design of a Musical Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!

Bruno Poet, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Best Sound Design of a Play Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, The Inheritance

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside Best Sound Design of a Musical Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Nevin Steinberg, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

[Image via WENN, Instar, Andres Otero & Joseph Marzullo]