Adam Driver Confirms He Secretly Welcomed Daughter Eight Months Ago!

Adam Driver is officially a dad of two! And we are over-the-moon happy for the guy with this great news coming in a flash!!

Page Six was the first to reveal the actor announced the arrival of his secret baby girl during the rehearsal for his Saturday Night Live hosting gig earlier this month, but the quip didn’t end up making it into the final monologue, so many might’ve missed the big news. But not anymore!

On Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly & Mark, the 40-year-old Star Wars: The Force Awakens lead was asked about welcoming his second child with wife Joanna Tucker, something he finally confirmed. He dished:

“She’s 8 months.”

Aww!

Related: Kanye West Raps About Having A Baby With Bianca Censori!

Kelly Ripa then joked that she “must’ve been like a Santa’s wish,” to which the Ferrari star replied:

“Yeah, yeah. I have an older son who is 6 and so she, now she’s 8 months and you kind of forget how much babies kinda suck.”

LOLz!!! Laughing, Mark Consuelos wondered if he was getting any sleep — which was a hard no! Adam opened up:

“Not a lot, not a lot, not a lot. But I’m remembering this time that I have to enjoy it more. This first time, it went too fast and I was so anxious for him to kind of develop so he could communicate and tell me what was wrong. And now I’m more patient with her. I’m trying to enjoy it more.”

It also helps that his little girl “likes me more,” especially compared to his son who “didn’t want anything to do with me for the first three years.” Hah!

Sounds like he’s enjoying himself… even if he’s a bit sleep-deprived! Speaking of, that’s what his aforementioned joke on SNL was all about. A source told Page Six he reportedly said in his practice monologue:

“Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting. So this year, I wish for Ambien!”

LMFAO! The dude really wants some sleep!! Hear him teasingly reflect on this new chapter of his life (below)!

Reactions?! Let us know (below).

[Image via Brian To/WENN & Live with Kelly & Mark/YouTube]