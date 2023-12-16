Kanye West Raps About Having A Baby With Bianca Censori!

It sounds like Kanye West has babies on his brain.

Perezcious readers know the 46-year-old rapper has been hosting listening parties for his upcoming album, Vultures — and things have gotten quite controversial and problematic during the events. Not only that, Kanye shared some details about his life, such as his desire to have children with his new wife, Bianca Censori. Per The Sun, he debuted a new song at the listening party in Las Vegas on Thursday night. In the track, he rapped:

“You already know my M.O B****h / ready for the Venmo / You already know my demo / You already know my impulses / And another baby is my end goal.”

Whoa. Could Kanye’s four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian – 10-year-old daughter North, 8-year-old son Saint, 5-year-old daughter Chicago, and 4-year-old son Psalm – be getting a sibling? The Yeezy designer appears to want to make it happen. Whether or not the 28-year-old architect feels the same about starting a family with Ye remains unknown!

But Kanye wanting more kids shouldn’t surprise anyone. He has been vocal about the matter over the years. Back when the Stronger artist was still with Kim, he previously said on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2019:

“[I want] seven kids. The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible.”

