Addison Rae Gets ‘FIRED’ From UFC Gig After Facing Backlash For ‘Stealing Jobs’ From Reporters

Addison Rae got bashed by people so much for landing a hosting gig with the UFC that she actually got FIRED from the job!

On Saturday, the 20-year-old influencer hit a nerve with many social media users after joking about only needing three months of school to land a job as a red carpet correspondent for the UFC. Rae posted two photos of herself working as a reporter on Twitter, along with the caption:

“I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment.”

In case you didn’t know, the note alluded to her three months studying at Louisiana State University before leaving to focus on her career as a social media star. And while it was a proud moment for Addison, the news quickly infuriated several folks on the platform who blasted her for taking a journalism position from a more “qualified” reporter. One person tweeted:

“Stealing jobs from those more deserving, very classy.”

Another wrote:

“I can’t tell you how many talented and hardworking journalists I’ve watched not get opportunities because they don’t have ‘the camera looks’ it’s unbelievable.”

And then a third hater shared:

“the AUDACITY.. do you know how many people who are more trained and qualified who have been studying this and putting their WHOLE life savings into college that you took this away from. i have a friend who studied for SIX YEARS only to have thus shoved in her face. Disgusting.”

Yeesh! Luckily, the friend of Kourtney Kardashian had some defenders come to her aid:

“Lol people mad at addison as if she really stole a job from someone. Shes obviously there for publicity and if it wasn’t her it was gonna be a different celebrity. This is not a new concept”

Someone else commented that Rae can’t catch a break from social media users:

“People tell you to get a real job and then are mad when you get one smh.”

Well, it turns out the outrage was all for nothing as the TikTok sensation later revealed that she supposedly lost the position:

“Nvm, y’all got me fired.”

Wow…

We feel so bad for Addison who honestly didn’t deserve to be literally trending all day because people are jealous. Fortunately for her, she will definitely have plenty of other opportunities in the future. Are you upset that Addison landed a gig with the UFC? Do you think it was fair that she got fired? Let us know in the comments (below)!

