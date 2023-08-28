Adele Fan Hassled By Security Weighs In With NEW Footage From His POV!

Days after Adele defended a fan from security at one of her shows, we’re seeing a whole new perspective on the situation.

Over the weekend, we reported that the Easy on Me songstress brought things to a screeching halt at her Saturday Weekends with Adele show in Las Vegas after she spotted security “bothering” a fan in the crowd. At the time it wasn’t clear exactly what caused security to zero in, but new footage captured by the fan himself shows what really went down!

In a TikTok video shared on Sunday, you can see that as the Love is a Game songstress belted out her hits, the fan, who goes by @juanp_lastra on the video sharing app, stood up and passionately sang along. However, one unhappy fan behind him eventually came up, asking him to consider “everybody” whose views he was obstructing.

He obliged, but shortly after, the song ended and Adele spoke directly to him:

“You can stand up now, darling.”

The TikTok user quickly became overwhelmed with joy, jumping up and down in disbelief that the Rolling in the Deep singer just spoke to him. She then began her next song as the fan continued to ride the high, before security came up to him — and we pretty much know how things go from there.

The 35-year-old told her band to “stop for a minute” before attempting to get to the bottom of the ruckus:

“What is going on with that young fan there, that’s been bothered so much since I came on, for standing up? What’s going on with him? What are you doing? Why are you out bothering him?”

She then told security — and the fellow fans surrounding him — to back off before getting back to the “fun.”

She said:

“Can you leave him alone, please? You enjoy the show. Leave him alone. Sorry, guys, he’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

Adele stopped her performance of “Water Under The Bridge” to defend a fan from a security guard at her Vegas residency. ????: camilarossiii on Instagram pic.twitter.com/jjanUwCywr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 27, 2023

So sweet! It’s seriously very cool that Adele stood up for a fan like this!

And it certainly wasn’t lost on him how gracious a move it was… Accompanying his TikTok, the fan shared a lengthy caption thanking the Set Fire to the Rain vocalist:

“Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be.”

He continued:

“I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten. I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me. I did not [expect] everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters.”

A boy’s gotta live his best life, right??

See the full thing (below):

@juanp_lastra Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I’m also sorry that I didnt respond back to anyrhing you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing. I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten. I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me. I did not expected everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters. @Adele Access #adele #weekendswithadele #lasvegas #ceasarspalace???????? ♬ original sound – juanp_lastra

The official Adele Access TikTok page took to the comments shortly after, writing:

“Thank you for coming and showing us all how to live our absolute best lives!”

SO cool! The fan responded:

“Thank you for giving me the best night of my life!!! ”

Truly an unforgettable moment!

What are YOUR thoughts with this new perspective, Perezcious readers?



