Adele Hints At Divorce In First Teaser For Her One Night Only Special

For one night and one night only, Adele isn’t holding back!

In case you haven’t heard the exciting news, the 33-year-old singer will be performing some of her biggest hits like Rolling in the Deep and Someone Like You, as well as four new songs from her highly-anticipated album 30 during the CBS special Adele One Night Only on Sunday. The performance will also feature an interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Adele discusses everything from her weight loss journey to her divorce and her dating life. Additionally, it seems like she’ll be dishing on some of the stories behind her music!

In a teaser for the special, the Brit specifically opened up about the inspiration behind her massive, Grammy-award-winning hit Hello. Speaking with the 67-year-old host, Adele first explained why she always begins her shows with the popular track, saying:

“I’m always going to start with Hello. It’d be a bit weird if it was like, halfway through the set, you know? So yeah, I’m starting with it.”

It’s definitely the perfect opener for, you know, obvious reasons! And when asked about what the song represented to her, Adele confessed that before her divorce to Simon Konecki, it was “the beginning of me trying to find myself, and I hadn’t figured out yet what it was that I had to do for that,” before adding:

“When I wrote it, it was a real ode to like, little me, older me, all of these things. It’s just a song about like, ‘I’m still here.’ Like, ‘Hi, I’m still here, I still exist in every aspect of my life.’”

It sounds like nothing is off the table for Adele! You can ch-ch-check out the teaser (below):

