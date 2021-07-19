Adele Sparks Dating Rumors With LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul After NBA Finals Game!

It turns out Adele did more than turn heads with her stunning look at the NBA Finals match over the weekend!

As we previously reported, the powerhouse singer was caught stylishly sitting courtside to watch the Phoenix Suns take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Arizona capitol on Saturday night. Can’t say we’ve ever seen Adele at a NBA playoff game before! But what’s now getting attention is the fact that she was there with a new man!

It was casually reported how the 33-year-old Brit was seated next to LeBron James‘ agent Rich Paul for Game 5 (pics HERE), something that may or may not have been purposeful. Except we’re now hearing these two are very much linked up!

ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst seemingly spilled the (Earl Grey?) tea when recapping the evening on his The Lowe Post podcast that night, saying of the famous faces:

“Rich Paul, [LeBron James’] agent, brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele. Rich Paul is at the game with Adele.”

And no, Windhorst wasn’t joking. He added:

“This is the first time they’ve come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

The pairing checks out, too, because Adele and Rich were clearly seen chatting each other up during the game AND the latter was even seen standing by her when she ran into Lil Wayne somewhere backstage. You can spot him in the last shot of fan-taken snaps HERE.

The Someone Like You artist, who finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki in March, had been rumored for years to be dating British rapper Skepta, with them reportedly out together earlier this month. Is Rich throwing a wrench into his plans? Or was the singer never really hooking up with Skepta to begin with?

Either way, it seems LeBron’s agent is definitely in the picture now! TMZ reached out to both their camps for comments, but hasn’t heard back yet. Hopefully neither of them were trying to keep this romance a secret. LOLz!

So, do we think Adele is totally boo’d up now? And ready to go official? As a momma of one, we have to imagine she’s not jumping to introduce her son Angelo Adkins to every guy she meets, but boyfriend-“girlfriend” territory seems like a pretty big deal for the Grammy winner!

