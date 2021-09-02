Adele & Boyfriend Rich Paul 'Getting More Serious'??

Adele is in deep with her new man!

As we previously reported, the songstress finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki back in March. For a long time there were some are-they-aren’t-they romance rumors between her and UK rapper Skepta, but in July she stepped out with a new boyfriend: LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul. The new couple turned heads when they attended the NBA finals together, and a source at the time confirmed they were “100% dating.”

Now, after being spotted together attending LeBron’s wife’s birthday bash last weekend, a People insider shared that things have been heating up between the pair. The source dished:

“They went to LeBron James’ party together. He often brings her around his friends. She seems to be getting along with everyone. They act like they are getting more serious.”

And apparently, the Someone Like You artist is pleased with the direction things are going. The source added:

“She is having fun dating Rich. They spend a lot of time together. Adele seems very happy.”

Well, the 33-year-old was definitely having fun at Savannah James’ party — she was caught on the basketball icon’s Instagram Story jamming to WAP by Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion!

Birthday bangers aside, things have definitely progressed with this budding romance, as a previous People source told the outlet that the duo wasn’t “super serious” back in late July. The insider reported:

“They have mutual friends in common, so that’s been nice. She’s having fun and being social.”

They observed that the Grammy winner “has relaxed a lot” since her breakup from Konecki, adding:

“She’s not quite as private as when she was married.”

At the time, a pal also teased “new music that is ready to be released when she thinks the time is right,” and claimed “she is living her life and doing great” with “a tight circle in L.A. to support her.” And while a new romance is certainly exciting, the British belter was reportedly focused on her son Angelo Adkins and “staying healthy and working out.” The friend revealed:

“She is having a great summer with Angelo. They are spending most of their time in L.A.”

The source added:

“She’s had a lot of change in her life, but she’s in a really good place.”

Aww! So nice to hear that Adele is enjoying herself… and of course nice to hear that we could be getting new music any day now! Wishing her all the best with this new relationship.

[Image via NBC/ESPN/YouTube]