Adele Is '100 Percent' Dating LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul!

Move over, Skepta!

Just when we thought we finally had the intel on Adele’s love life, she’s seen out with a new man. The singer attended Saturday night’s NBA Final with Rich Paul, LeBron James’s agent, where the pair were seen laughing and chatting together.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst broke the news on Zach Lowe’s podcast, The Lowe Post, reporting:

“Rich Paul, [LeBron’s] agent, brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele.”

Oh, okay! NBD!

He went on:

“Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

A source for Page Six confirmed the news “100 percent,” saying:

“They are [definitely] dating.”

As it turns out, Rich may have teased the relationship way back in May when he was profiled for the New Yorker. (Windhorst, who has written multiple books about LeBron, is also quoted in the piece.) At the time, he told writer Isaac Chotiner and a friend that a “major pop star” had been “hanging out” at his place the day before. (When asked why the two were hanging out, Rich replied “Why not?”)

However, the 39-year-old clarified to Chotiner:

“I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.”

Well, we’d say things have definitely changed now that these two have stepped out together! Best of luck to the new couple!

[Image via SNL/Desus & Mero YouTube.]