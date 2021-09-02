Scott Disick 'Hates' Travis Barker?!

Scott Disick isn’t in a great place with this whole Kourtney Kardashian–Travis Barker romance.

That’s becoming more and more clear as time goes on — especially now, in the days after the Flip It Like Disick alum so infamously got outed by Kourt’s other ex, model Younes Bendjima, after sending him an alleged nasty direct message on Instagram criticizing the reality TV star and her new man.

And while the the fallout from that controversy has already been embarrassing enough for the 38-year-old father of three, the bigger story here is the hurt happening while he watches from the sidelines as Kourtney and Travis continue to get more and more serious.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly for a story published on Wednesday night, Scott’s initial concern over the nasty leaked DMs came down to being double-crossed by Younes (below):

“Scott was definitely embarrassed by Younes sharing his DM. He didn’t realize when he messaged him that that would happen. He DMed him when he was in a heated moment and was just looking for him to react the same way being that they both dated Kourtney.”

That’s understandable, and it’s a burn Scott shouldn’t forget. After all, the 28-year-old model even wrote “I ain’t your bro” in his nasty public response to Scott’s initial DM outreach. No need to ever make that mistake again, Lord Disick…

There are far bigger problems at play here, though. The center of the issue comes down to Disick reportedly seriously struggling with watching his 42-year-old baby momma show off seemingly endless public displays of affection with the 45-year-old Blink-182 rhythm man.

The insider explains:

“Scott’s sick of seeing photos of them splashed everywhere. He hates Travis.”

Uhhh… HATE?! Hate is a very strong word!!! The source went on:

“But what’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney. Knowing Kourtney, she’s probably just laughing about all of this and going about her business with Travis. Yes, she’s pissed Scott’s emotions about her and Travis are known now by everyone, but it’s not something she didn’t already know. She’s been told by friends how Scott feels. It isn’t going to change how she is with Travis, but it definitely made things worse between her and Scott.”

Aaaand there it is. For years after first splitting up, the Talentless creator and the Poosh founder have done remarkably well to co-parent son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6. But at this point, with the DM drama having “definitely made things worse” between the two parents.

¡No bueno!

Not saying it’s something they can’t get past! But when the word “hate” starts publicly flying around… yeah, they’ve all got some fences to mend, starting with Scott, considering it was his dirty DM leak that did all the damage.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Can Scott and Kourt get past this as co-parents? What will come of all this DM-related drama when the dust finally settles??? Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!

