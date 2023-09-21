Adidas CEO Says Kanye West DIDN'T MEAN Those Antisemitic Comments! SERIOUSLY?!

Umm… Can this really be chalked up to a misunderstanding?! That’s what they’re trying to sell us now??

It was around this time last year Kanye West went on a social media rampage sharing all kinds of antisemitic remarks on social media. His comments led to the end of his deal with Adidas and his Yeezy merch was pulled from shelves, with the company saying at the time it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.” They said in a statement:

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

After all the antisemitic and racist s**t he said at the time, this seemed like a reasonable, obvious decision. And yet…

Now the shoe company’s new CEO Bjørn Gulden, who started in January, is actually standing up for Ye! WHAT?! Yes, during an appearance on the investing podcast In Good Company last Tuesday, he mused:

“I think Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world. Very unfortunate, because I don’t think he meant what he said and I don’t think he’s a bad person. It just came off that way.”

Didn’t mean what he said?? The rapper was called out for a string of comments — one of which said he’d go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” He also said Adolf Hitler had good ideas. Oh, and he’s been hanging out with an out-and-out white supremacist named Nick Fuentes. It’s hard to misread all that! That was just in public, meanwhile employees spilled it was worse behind closed doors, where Ye allegedly had an “obsession” with Hitler and wanted to theme a whole album around him.

And now this man wants to say he didn’t mean it — just because they have business to do together??

Thankfully, despite Gulden’s commentary, a spokesperson for the brand told ABC News the company’s position hasn’t changed and that ending the partnership was an appropriate measure. They’re also facing a lawsuit from investors claiming the brand knew about the fashion designer’s offensive remarks and harmful behavior years before the termination of Kanye’s deal. Investors allege the company didn’t take precautionary measures to limit financial losses — which were very steep when they let go of Kim Kardashian‘s ex! The company has denied the claims. Sounds familiar…

To learn more about antisemitism and how you can help fight it, check out https://www.adl.org/.

