Alec Baldwin Continues To Be 'Supportive' Of 'Upset' Wife Hilaria Despite Controversy

Sure, it’s a new year, but we can’t let old controversies go — and neither can Hilaria Baldwin, apparently.

According to People, Alec Baldwin spent his New Year’s weekend by his frustrated wife’s side following her Spanish heritage scandal. You know, the one where she and her family go generations back in New England with NO Spain in sight.

The source elaborated how the 62-year-old star has been a shoulder for her to, how do you say in English… lean on:

“They celebrated New Year’s in the Hamptons. While Hilaria has seemed a bit upset, Alec has been around to comfort her.”

But what ever could she be upset about?? The Massachusetts born podcaster must have known her numerous lies, allegedly fake and sometimes non-existent accent, and ever-changing backstory would catch up to her eventually, right? Seems like maybe not…

The insider elaborated on the SNL star’s caring ways, saying:

“He has been supportive and has tried to cheer her up.”

This comes just days after a separate confidant spilled to Entertainment Tonight:

“Hilaria is such a soft-spoken, kind, caring and loving person, and the harassment and hate that she has been receiving on social media has been a lot for her…Alec has always known that Hilaria is from Boston. Alec unconditionally supports and loves Hilaria in whatever she does and this situation has been no exception. They are focused on taking care of their small five children and being there for each other as a family.”

We’re all here for supportive life partners, but c’mon, Baldwins! The gig is up! Don’t want to be upset so much or feel so attacked? How about taking some action and admitting the wrongdoings of your past? Forgiveness is a thing, but you’ve gotta earn it!

With every passing day, the 36-year-old — born Hillary Hayward-Thomas — fails to address the true issue at hand and instead spews halfhearted excuses for her behavior as more details unearth themselves digging the A-listers into an even bigger hole to one day crawl out of. For instance, that time the momma pretended to be a person of color when teaching her 7-year-old daughter about racism on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day!

Or how the happy couple made things official with a Spanish-themed wedding, including walking down the aisle to, what the bride described as one of her favorite Spanish songs, Ave Maria — except it’s actually Latin! We can’t make this stuff up!!

Stay tuned for more inevitable ramblings from the Baldwins on the white girl’s controversy. We’re sure this isn’t the last of it. Oh, and happy birthday, Hillary — erm, Hilaria!

