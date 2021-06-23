Alex Rodriguez Rents Summer Home SO CLOSE To Ex Jennifer Lopez!

So much for moving on?? Alex Rodriguez just moved alright… onto Jenny’s block for the summer!

According to Page Six on Monday, the former MLB star has rented a $5 million mansion in Bridgehampton, just one mile from the Hamptons home of ex Jennifer Lopez. That’s a THREE MINUTE drive away! Wow!

Sitting on nearly four acres of land, the 9,200-square-foot house includes seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a heated gunite pool and spa, a waterfall, and access to a pond. See the stunning summer rental HERE!

A-Rod is clearly already making himself at home, shooting hoops in the driveway in a video shared to Instagram this week (below)!

After spending last summer in his then-fiancée’s $10 million home in Water Mill, the NY Yankee has been looking for his own pad to settle down in since the breakup. But since he hasn’t found a property to buy in the Hamptons or NYC yet, clearly the most reasonable thing to do was just move in down the way from J.Lo, right?! That couldn’t get complicated at all!

Will he be comfortable watching his lady get whisked away by her new beau all summer long?!

We doubt it…

In all seriousness, he probably won’t run into Jen this Summer, not in NY anyway. She’s been a bit too busy in Los Angeles with her new man, Ben Affleck.

Speaking of busy, A-Rod doesn’t seem to be hurting for company, as he’s been turning heads with mystery women as well as all-too-familiar ones. The entrepreneur was spotted out to dinner on a rumored date at Le Bilboquet, which overlooks the Sag Harbor Marine, on Friday. An eye-witness told Page Six:

“Alex had a long dinner on Friday with two women and his nephew Nick Silva. A very attractive brunette at his table turned some heads at the packed restaurant, with some wondering if she was Alex’s new girlfriend.”

Others have denied the dating speculation, insisting the brunette was simply his business development manager, Liz Cohen, who works at A-Rod Corp.

But the 45-year-old was also spotted at Batman’s ex Lindsay Shookus’ house, sparking even more romance rumors. An ET insider insisted the duo have been friends for 15 years and that Alex “was at her house for an hour” to celebrate her birthday, adding:

“He is friends with a lot of women.”

And another source told ET he “isn’t going to be dating for a while.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is the distance from Alex’s rental in comparison to J.Lo’s pad a coincidence or chosen on purpose? Do you think he’s trying to stay close and weasel his way back into his former fiancée’s life? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Alex Rodriguez/Jennifer Lopez/Instagram]