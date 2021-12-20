4 Adults & 3 Children Found Dead Inside Minnesota Home -- But Police Insist There's 'No Sign Of Violence'

This is so devastating.

Seven people, including three children, were found dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota home on Saturday night.

According to a press release, the Moorhead Police Department and Moorhead Fire Department responded to a call that individuals had been found dead in a home on the 4400 block of 13th Street South. The call was reportedly from a family member who was conducting a welfare check when they stumbled upon the horrific sight. Authorities arrived just before 8 p.m., at which point they confirmed four adults and three kids had passed away inside.

In a police release on Saturday, cops insisted there was “no sign of violence or forced entry” at the crime scene. It’s unclear what they think led to these deaths, but autopsies are currently taking place by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Team has also joined the investigation. Cops have yet to announce the identities of the deceased.

What they have revealed is that the children all attended local schools and administrators have been notified of the deaths in order “to help prepare for student assistance regarding this tragic loss.” On Sunday, a letter was emailed to parents of children who attend the local elementary and high school to make them aware of the incident. According to The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, it read:

“It is with great sadness that the district informs you that we were recently notified of the death of three MAPS students on Saturday night. The students attended S.G. Reinertsen Elementary and Moorhead High School. It is a difficult time for our Moorhead Area Public Schools family.”

The district also explained that counseling would be available for students and faculty, concluding:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the students’ family. Thank you for supporting your children and their friends as well as our staff through this tremendous loss.”

The shocking deaths have hit other areas of the community hard, as well.

Neighbors told the outlet that the family had lived in the area for years and were known to be quiet and friendly. The kids would often play outside, something that will now haunt nearby residents. Mel Kachuol shared:

“In your mind it’s never going to go away. You are going to drive by, and they aren’t going to be outside anymore.”

What a terrible loss. Thankfully, authorities don’t believe there is any threat to the public at this time and we’ll have to wait and see what their investigation discovers about the cause of deaths. Our thoughts are with this family’s loved ones. R.I.P.

