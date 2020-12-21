Jacob Roloff’s Wife 'So Proud' Of Him For Coming Forward With Little People, Big World Abuse Allegations

Jacob Roloff has a strong support system — starting with his wife Isabel Rock.

As we previously reported, the former Little People, Big World star recently revealed he had been molested by a producer of the reality show. His thoughtful statement was met with love and support from family, including parents Amy and Matt Roloff, but none more so than his own partner.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old posted a photo on Instagram from the couple’s wedding day in 2019. She captioned the shot:

“When Jacob and I started dating,

I got a taste of what being in the public eye means.

It was eye opening to see that when you are in the public eye, you can’t just post whatever you want anymore, because whatever you put out there would usually be followed by a tabloid or a blog talking about it. Not only that, but you’d also get hundreds of comments from strangers about your life and their opinions on it. This gave me anxiety (still does), but

I noticed Jacob was curiously calm about it.”

The post continued:

“I remember reading a few awful comments one day, and being the sensitive being I am thinking to myself,

‘how does he do this?’

So, I decided to ask him.

‘Jacob, how does none of this bother you?’

And his response will never leave me, because it showcases the type of grounded, strong and solid person he is and always has been.

‘Well, it simply doesn’t bother me because I know who I am, and they don’t. So let them talk.'”

She concluded:

“You are the most self assured person I know, and I am in awe of you. You are free, my love. I am so proud of you.”

So sweet.

In his own IG post, Jacob named producer Chris Cardamone as his abuser, after what he described as a “long grooming process.” He said he “needed silence and time” to process what had happened before he went public with his story.

Last week, TLC addressed the allegations of abuse regarding their long-running show. The statement read:

“TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of Little People, Big World. We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities. Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time.”

We hope justice is able to be served here, and that Jacob continues to feel supported after his brave statement.

