1 MILLION Fans Petition Warner Bros. To Fire Amber Heard From Aquaman 2! Wow!

Now that Johnny Depp has lost his libel case in court, the court of public opinion is coming for his ex, Amber Heard!

Over 1 million people are protesting the actress’ return to the Aquaman franchise after Warner Bros gave Depp the ax from his role in the latest Fantastic Beasts film. As you likely know, the studio’s decision was inspired by the court ruling in favor of UK paper The Sun, which the actor had sued for libel after they called him a “wife-beater” in a headline. Clearly they saw that verdict as the final word in the ongoing he said, she said drama.

But it appears quite a few people want WB to give Heard the same treatment, as the change.org petition to “Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2” crossed the threshold of 1 million signatures on Thursday morning.

That’s right, Perezcious readers: ONE MILLION signatures! This is one of the biggest campaigns ever to remove an actor from a film project, so clearly the public’s verdict is much different than the court’s!

Innerestingly, the petition against Heard was initially launched in response to Depp being washed from his post as Captain Jack Sparrow for Disney‘s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. After the actor announced he was asked to depart the Potter-verse as well, his fans apparently turned the petition into a war against Heard — whom many feel has been lying about several alleged incidents of abuse.

A statement in the petition reads:

“As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser… Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry.”

For those who don’t know, this statement is referring to the grey areas surrounding Heard and Depp’s blockbuster trial, like audio in which the actress admitted to physically abusing Johnny and once told him that “no one would believe” him if he came forward.

Even if it doesn’t exculpate Johnny, it certainly is enough evidence to convince many that she was also abusive.

Other critics assert that Amber used the #MeToo movement to her advantage during her battle with the actor, which they claim allowed others to take advantage of the movement as well by making false allegations of sexual misconduct. One supporter wrote:

“Amber Heard is an abuser. She abused her ex wife and ex husband Johnny Depp. She needs to be cancelled. Majority of DV victims and people who are disgusted by her won’t even watch the first movie. Why would we see the second?”

We should note that although all the petitioners are anti-Amber, not all of them are fans of Johnny. But, of course, many of the actor’s devotees have signed their names as well. One fan wrote:

“Johnny depp doesnt deserve what’s happening it isnt fair”

Meanwhile, a petition to bring back the actor in his role as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 has received over 130,000 signatures.

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Will WB listen to the people and give Amber the ax, too? Share your thoughts in the comments!

