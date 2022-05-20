Amber Heard Once Rejected Brody Jenner Because She Wanted To Be 'A Movie Star,' Claims Spencer Pratt

This would have been an inneresting pair!

Of all people, it turns out that Amber Heard and Brody Jenner were supposedly almost a thing! Yes, really!

In a new episode of Heather McDonald’s podcast Juicy Scoop out on Thursday, Spencer Pratt revealed that his The Hills co-star met Amber when she first moved to El Lay — and he liked her so much, he tried to get a date, but she totally shot him down!

Related: Did Amber Heard LIE About Photo Showing Alleged Johnny Depp Abuse?!

According to the reality star, he and Brody met Amber nearly two decades ago when she was just an aspiring actress new to the city. Brody instantly caught feelings, so they struck up a conversation with her — though it didn’t end how either of them had expected!

Spencer explained:

“We were like 20 in a club. Brody and I go up, and Brody’s gonna hit on Amber. She just moved out here from Texas, and we’re quizzing her. He’s trying to, you know, date her or go on a date — however, Brody would like it worded.”

Unfortunately, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife could hardly stand the idea of dating him — and not because of his looks but his status in the industry! She clearly had her sights on bigger and better things, and she didn’t mind telling Brody to his face.

Noting that he was paraphrasing the conversation, Spencer recalled:

“She’s like, ‘I’m not going on a date with you.’ And he’s like, ‘Huh?’ And she’s like, ‘I’m already dating a famous director. I’m gonna be a movie star. I wouldn’t dare go on a date [with you].’”

The 38-year-old didn’t go down without a jab of his own, though. Laughing, Spencer said that the model then pointed to a large mole on Amber’s arm and suggested she get it checked out! Jenner supposedly clapped back with:

“What you should do is get to a doctor and get that mole removed because that looks cancerous.”

…What a response!

Related: Johnny Depp’s Ex Ellen Barkin Just Made Him Look SO BAD!

Despite the somewhat ridiculous context of the medical advice, Pratt then added:

“And he was serious!”

LOLz!! That’s hilarious! We wonder if she ever did?! Or if she even remembers that moment.

What a wild way to say no to a date. It sounds like it left a large impression on Heidi Montag‘s husband, who added that the moment is “ingrained in [his] brain.” Hah! Now we want Brody’s take on the interaction!

As Perezcious readers know, this revelation comes amid the Aquaman star’s defamation case against her ex-husband over an op-ed she wrote in 2018.

We’ve heard plenty of crazy things throughout the case — including what really went down in her romantic relationships! She’s been linked to the likes of James Franco and Elon Musk, and now we know the qualifications of making it onto that list!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Brody Jenner/Amber Heard/Instagram]